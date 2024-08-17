LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RAMP. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie upgraded shares of LiveRamp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $406,141.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,538.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 286.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,545,000 after buying an additional 1,043,457 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 5,308.7% during the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 746,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 732,285 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 182.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 851,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 549,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth about $16,546,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,214,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.70. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $42.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 133.22 and a beta of 1.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

