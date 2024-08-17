LiveOne, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2026 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:LVO)

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) – Litchfield Hills Research lowered their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of LiveOne in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst B. Sine now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for LiveOne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.
LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LiveOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in LiveOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LiveOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.
LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
