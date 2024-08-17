Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LAD. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Lithia Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $321.50.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of LAD opened at $289.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.63. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $231.36 and a twelve month high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.09 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total value of $88,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,707.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 80.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 12,500.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

