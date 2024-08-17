Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Short Interest Update

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,800 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,838.0 days.
Lion Price Performance
LIOPF stock remained flat at $8.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59. Lion has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.13.
About Lion
