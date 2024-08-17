Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Stake Lifted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,998,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

Linde Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $456.82. 1,115,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,987. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $361.02 and a 12-month high of $477.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $442.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

