Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.73.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lowered Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Trading of Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the first quarter worth $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder stock opened at $105.55 on Friday. Light & Wonder has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.09 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 40.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Light & Wonder



Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

