Lexeo Therapeutics’ (LXEO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEOFree Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Lexeo Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LXEO opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53. Lexeo Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEOGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). Equities research analysts forecast that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lexeo Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $57,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lexeo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXEO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $75,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell University purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

