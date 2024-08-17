Leerink Partnrs Comments on Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.59). The consensus estimate for Lexeo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.65) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64).

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded Lexeo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Lexeo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $402.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lexeo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $22.33.

In other news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $57,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 37.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $75,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 65,573 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

