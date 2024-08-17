LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LDTC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. 46,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,994. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. LeddarTech has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $11.20.

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that LeddarTech will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LeddarTech stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeddarTech Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:LDTC Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 104,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 2.38% of LeddarTech as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

