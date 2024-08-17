Lathrop Investment Management Corp Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $31,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2 %

JNJ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.39. 5,012,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,341,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.