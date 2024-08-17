Lakewood Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRBK stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.80. The stock had a trading volume of 284,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,132. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $78.39.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.55. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $560.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GRBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

In other news, Director David Einhorn sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $57,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,295,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

