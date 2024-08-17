Lakewood Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,139 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up 1.3% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 95,952,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,472,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,192 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7,131.4% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,953,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,091 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,250,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 975,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,799,000 after purchasing an additional 33,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 635,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,229. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.49. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.