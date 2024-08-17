Lakewood Asset Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises approximately 2.4% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $41,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $50,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZO traded up $43.93 on Friday, hitting $3,212.87. The company had a trading volume of 86,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,562. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,982.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,954.72.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $34.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

