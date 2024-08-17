Lakewood Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,428 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $854,000.

VTEI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,334. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.79 and a 200 day moving average of $99.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.32 and a 52 week high of $101.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2553 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years.

