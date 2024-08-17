Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,040. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $191.97 and a fifty-two week high of $238.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,770,506.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,770,506.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $213.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.42.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

