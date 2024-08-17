Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Shares of NYSE:KEP remained flat at $7.22 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 85,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,318. Korea Electric Power has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $17.52 billion for the quarter.
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.
