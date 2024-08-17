Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Down 23.6% in July

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the July 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at €33.09 ($36.36) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.46. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of €27.51 ($30.23) and a 12-month high of €33.64 ($36.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is 40.58%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.