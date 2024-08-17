Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$6.75 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$5.75.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

GUD stock opened at C$5.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$582.94 million, a P/E ratio of -35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.46. Knight Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$4.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Insider Transactions at Knight Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.80 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. In related news, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.80 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Also, Director Robert Nathaniel Lande sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total value of C$88,600.50. Insiders sold a total of 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $469,158 over the last ninety days. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

