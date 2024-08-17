Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Kingstone Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

KINS stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $111.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1,004,000.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingstone Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.99% of Kingstone Companies worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

