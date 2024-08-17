Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$192.11.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC lowered shares of Kinaxis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$180.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.
KXS opened at C$153.90 on Friday. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$129.13 and a 12 month high of C$172.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$156.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$153.81. The company has a market cap of C$4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79.
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
