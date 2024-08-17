Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$192.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC lowered shares of Kinaxis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$180.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, Senior Officer James Alexander Hollingworth sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.82, for a total value of C$136,345.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116,088.66. In other Kinaxis news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 13,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.46, for a total transaction of C$2,009,067.23. Also, Senior Officer James Alexander Hollingworth sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.82, for a total transaction of C$136,345.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 745 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$116,088.66. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,329 shares of company stock valued at $5,185,585. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

KXS opened at C$153.90 on Friday. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$129.13 and a 12 month high of C$172.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$156.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$153.81. The company has a market cap of C$4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

