Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,612,400 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the July 15th total of 2,143,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KCDMF remained flat at $1.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

