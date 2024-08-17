KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KEY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.59.

NYSE KEY opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 103.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,203,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 112.4% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,647,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,755 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $42,857,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 26,297.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,708,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1,051.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

