Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Target Price to $39.00

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HMN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.67.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 0.6 %

HMN opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.27.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $388.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,578,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,001,000 after purchasing an additional 303,501 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3,398.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 244,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after buying an additional 237,255 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,083,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,351,000 after buying an additional 86,766 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth about $2,858,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 869.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 81,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 73,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.