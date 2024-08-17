KATITAS CO., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTITF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KATITAS CO., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTITF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 381,200 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the July 15th total of 475,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

KATITAS Stock Performance

Shares of KATITAS stock remained flat at C$10.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.61. KATITAS has a 12 month low of C$10.67 and a 12 month high of C$10.67.

Get KATITAS alerts:

About KATITAS

(Get Free Report)

See Also

KATITAS CO., Ltd. surveys, purchases, refurbishes, remodels, and sells used homes to individuals and families in Japan. The company was formerly known as Yasuragi Co, Ltd. and changed its name to KATITAS CO., Ltd. in 2013. KATITAS CO., Ltd. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Kiryu-shi, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for KATITAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KATITAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.