K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.58.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Price Performance

Insider Activity at K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$8.50.

In related news, Director Cyndi Dianna Laval sold 225,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.67, for a total transaction of C$1,725,075.00.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.