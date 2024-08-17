Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Raised to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on JUP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 90 ($1.15) to GBX 100 ($1.28) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 92 ($1.17) to GBX 91 ($1.16) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 85.40 ($1.09).
Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance
Jupiter Fund Management Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is -23,333.33%.
About Jupiter Fund Management
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
Featured Articles
