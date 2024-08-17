Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,685,400 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 1,485,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Journey Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Journey Energy stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. 51,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,911. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. Journey Energy has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $4.42.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

