Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,685,400 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 1,485,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.
Journey Energy Trading Down 1.9 %
Journey Energy stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. 51,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,911. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. Journey Energy has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $4.42.
Journey Energy Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Journey Energy
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.