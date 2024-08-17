Joseph Sanborn Sells 747 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $16,897.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,319.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Joseph Sanborn sold 644 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $13,459.60.

EverQuote Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of EVER stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.07. 631,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.96. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $28.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EVER shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in EverQuote by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the first quarter worth about $672,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in EverQuote by 127.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 30,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

