Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,657 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,834,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,499 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,178,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $229,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,012,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,341,345. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $383.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.14.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

