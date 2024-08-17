John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Short Interest Update

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 173,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $1,218,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $100.31. The company had a trading volume of 59,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,267. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.46. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52-week low of $90.02 and a 52-week high of $108.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.09.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Increases Dividend

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

