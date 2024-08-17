JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 459.40 ($5.87).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 925 ($11.81) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 115 ($1.47) to GBX 110 ($1.40) in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 172 ($2.20) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

JD opened at GBX 126.85 ($1.62) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 121.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.52. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of GBX 103 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 177.75 ($2.27). The company has a market cap of £6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,265.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 0.45%. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

In other news, insider Darren M. Shapland purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £44,400 ($56,690.50). Insiders own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

