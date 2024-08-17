JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 459.40 ($5.87).
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 925 ($11.81) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 115 ($1.47) to GBX 110 ($1.40) in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 172 ($2.20) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on JD Sports Fashion
JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance
JD Sports Fashion Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 0.45%. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio is 1,000.00%.
Insider Transactions at JD Sports Fashion
In other news, insider Darren M. Shapland purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £44,400 ($56,690.50). Insiders own 51.91% of the company’s stock.
JD Sports Fashion Company Profile
JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JD Sports Fashion
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.