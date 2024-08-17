Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Short Interest Update

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,516,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 2,323,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 254.1 days.
Iveco Group Stock Performance
Shares of IVCGF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27. Iveco Group has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $15.86.
Iveco Group Company Profile
