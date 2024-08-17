Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Short Interest Update

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,516,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 2,323,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 254.1 days.

Iveco Group Stock Performance

Shares of IVCGF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27. Iveco Group has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $15.86.

Iveco Group Company Profile

Iveco Group N.V. engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, servicing, and financing of trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense, and other applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

