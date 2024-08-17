Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the July 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.04. The stock had a trading volume of 99,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,128. The company has a market cap of $537.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.16. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 15.30%.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.40%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 6.2% in the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 10,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 27.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 8.2% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 444,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 33,593 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 48,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.