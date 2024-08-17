iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IYR)

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 51,027 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 169% compared to the average volume of 19,004 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 132,707.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,648,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,778 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,830.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,224,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,912 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 680,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,182,000 after acquiring an additional 32,230 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,659,000 after buying an additional 345,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 404,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after buying an additional 33,203 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IYR opened at $95.64 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.12.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

