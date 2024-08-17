iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,378. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.78. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $109.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

