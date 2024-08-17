iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS USMV traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $88.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,442,999 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.93.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

