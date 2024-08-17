iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Stake Increased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,303 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.48% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $38,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,460,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,614.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,979,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,519,000 after buying an additional 1,906,850 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,756,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 421.6% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,529,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adroit Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,240,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IQLT traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $39.95. The stock had a trading volume of 525,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,205. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

