iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.67 and last traded at $77.67. Approximately 3,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 14,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.61.
iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.76.
iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.8017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Stock Average Calculator
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.