iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.67 and last traded at $77.67. Approximately 3,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 14,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.61.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.8017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDG. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000.

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

