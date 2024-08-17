iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $133,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,520. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.55. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

