iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.19

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.19 and last traded at $39.17, with a volume of 877567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.66.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Canada ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Syntrinsic LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

