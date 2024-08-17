iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDA) Trading Up 0.3%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.97 and last traded at $28.97. 459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.
iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82.
iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF Company Profile
The iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF USD (ITDA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.
