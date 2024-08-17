iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBDR. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at $20,165,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,371,000. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 141,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 87,245 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 405.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 79,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 63,953 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 797,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 60,895 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDR stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $24.07. The stock had a trading volume of 367,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,648. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.82. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

