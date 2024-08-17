iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.34 and last traded at $26.34. Approximately 6,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 9,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92.

Get iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.157 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.