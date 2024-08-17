iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Shares Bought by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,055 shares during the period. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF comprises about 1.9% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Triad Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.63% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYDB. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,429,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,945,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 262,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 257,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 28,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 386.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 201,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after buying an additional 159,889 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HYDB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.21. 90,925 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.41.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.