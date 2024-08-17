iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ WOOD traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.00. 2,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,383. The company has a market capitalization of $184.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $85.29.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $1.2582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

