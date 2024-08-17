iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 199,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 89,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 815,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,280,000 after purchasing an additional 234,758 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.91. 815,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

