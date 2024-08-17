iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG) Trading 1.4% Higher

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.44 and last traded at $19.39. Approximately 1,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34.

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Company Profile

The iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (IVEG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global Food Innovation index. The fund tracks an index of companies poised to benefit from the advancement of agricultural technologies or innovations in food products and services.

