iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:SPMV) Trading 1.1% Higher

iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:SPMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 94.33 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 94.33 ($1.20). Approximately 208,636 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 691% from the average daily volume of 26,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.26 ($1.19).

iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 93.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 89.87.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.