iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,198 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 540.2% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,227,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,019,684. The firm has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average is $58.60. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

