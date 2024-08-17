iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after acquiring an additional 146,157 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after acquiring an additional 50,070 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,446,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,487,000 after acquiring an additional 228,840 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $557.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,186,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,250. The firm has a market cap of $481.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $568.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $548.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

